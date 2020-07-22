50 Food Trivia Questions To Test Your Knowledge + Picture Round

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These food trivia questions are guaranteed to test your culinary knowledge. From exotic fruits to cocktail ingredients, how much do you know?

You may love food, but how well do you really know ingredients, recipes and where your favourite dishes were invented? Can you name exotic fruits with interesting names? Are you a wannabe cocktail mixologist and know the difference between mojitos and caipirinhas?

During lockdown we’ve all developed a passion for quizzing. Our knowledge has expanded and we’re enjoying soaking up random facts about everything from celebrities to cheeses.

I’m a total foodie at heart so I decided it was only right to challenge you guys with some food and drink quiz questions. Coming up are 20 food trivia questions, 10 drink trivia questions, a novelty round that you’re going to LAUGH OUT LOUD at, plus a fun food trivia printable picture round.

You can use these questions to host your very own virtual pub quiz with your friends, or simply play along at home right now as you scroll down the page.

Time to find out if you’re a gastronomic god or goddess, or you need to get back in the kitchen and revise!

BRAND NEW: Check out my fun capital cities quiz – it’s super challenging, with two tricky picture rounds. Plus, if you complete this one and are looking for another great travel quiz, check out my 50 world geography trivia questions. It’s one of my most popular quizzes right now.

Right, time for the quiz. No cheating, fingers on buzzers… here we go!

Food And Drink Trivia Questions

Food Trivia Questions

1. An affogato is an Italian dessert of coffee and what ingredient?

2. Which is the most expensive spice in the world by weight?

3. Which Asian fruit has the nickname ‘king of fruits’ and is known for its distinctive smell?

4. What is a Chinese gooseberry also known as?

5. What beans are used to make baked beans?

6. ‘Socarrat’ is the name given to the crusty crispy bottom of which famous Spanish dish?

7. Gumbo and jambalaya are popular foods from which city?

8. What Swedish word is used to describe meal with a variety of hot and cold savoury dishes that you serve yourself?

9. If I’m in Turkey eating layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and honey, what have I ordered?

10. Russet, Russian Banana and Kestrel are varieties of what?

11. Which type of pasta translates as “little worms”?

12. Japanese horseradish is better known as what?

13. What type of pastry would you use to make profiteroles?

14. Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant in Bray holds 3 Michelin Stars, but what is the restaurant called?

15. Morel is a variety of what?

16. Which dessert was named after a Russian ballerina?

17. Which Japanese beef is thought to be the best in the world?

18. The Scottish soup Cullen Skink contains what fish?

19. Mace grows around the outside of which other spice?

20. What ingredient makes a soufflé rise?

Drink Trivia Questions

1. What spirit do you use to make a caipirinha?

2. How many standard bottles of Champagne fit in a Nebuchadnezzar?

3. What turns a plain martini into a dirty martini?

4. Which cocktail consists of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice and sometimes has a salt rim?

5. Which famous soft drink brand was invented in the United States on 29th January 1892?

6. How does James Bond like his Martini?

7. Which cocktail consists of gin, lemon, sugar, and soda?

8. The Singapore Sling was invented at which hotel?

9. What does IPA stand for?

10. What juice is used in a Caesar – Canada’s answer to a Bloody Mary?

Cheese Or No Cheese – Novelty Food Trivia Questions

Can you brie-lieve it, there’s a whole round of food trivia questions all about cheese! But can you identify whether these are real names of cheeses or not. Time to play cheese or no cheese!

1. Stinking Bishop

2. Timberdoodle

3. Fondoodledo

4. Justin Brie-ber

5. Vampire Slayer

6. Blue Brain

7. Little Wallop

8. Humboldt Fog

9. Yellow Elbow

10. Shetland Storm

Name The Fruit Picture Round

There are 10 points up for grabs in the picture round of this food trivia quiz. Can you name each of the 10 fruits? Unless you’ve travelled a lot, or swotted up, this could be a challenge!

If you’re hosting a quiz you can save this image and print or email to the players.

So how do you think you did? Did you know the main ingredients in the popular dishes, or feel you need to brush up on your food knowledge?

Ready for the answers? Here we go…

Food And Drink Trivia Questions – Answers

Food Trivia Questions And Answers

1. An affogato is an Italian dessert of coffee and what ingredient? Ice cream

2. Which is the most expensive spice in the world by weight? Saffron

3. Which Asian fruit has the nickname ‘king of fruits’ and is known for its distinctive smell? Durian

4. What is a Chinese gooseberry also known as? Kiwifruit

5. What beans are used to make baked beans? Haricot beans

6. ‘Socarrat’ is the name given to the crusty crispy bottom of which famous Spanish dish? Paella

7. Gumbo and jambalaya are popular foods from which city? New Orleans

8. What Swedish word is used to describe meal with a variety of hot and cold savoury dishes that you serve yourself? Smorgasbord

9. If I’m in Turkey eating layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and honey, what have I ordered? Baklava

10. Russet, Russian Banana and Kestrel are varieties of what? Potato

11. Which type of pasta translates as “little worms”? Vermicelli

12. Japanese horseradish is better known as what? Wasabi

13. What type of pastry would you use to make profiteroles? Choux

14. Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant in Bray holds 3 Michelin Stars, but what is the restaurant called? The Fat Duck

15. Morel is a variety of what? Mushroom

16. Which dessert was named after a Russian ballerina? Pavlova

17. Which Japanese beef is thought to be the best in the world? Wagyu

18. The Scottish soup Cullen Skink contains what fish? Smoked haddock

19. Mace grows around the outside of which other spice? Nutmeg

20. What ingredient makes a soufflé rise? Egg

Drink Trivia Questions And Answers

1. What spirit do you use to make a caipirinha? Cachaca

2. How many standard bottles of Champagne fit in a nebuchadnezzar? 20 bottles

3. What turns a plain martini into a dirty martini? Olive juice

4. Which cocktail consists of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice and sometimes has a salt rim? Margarita

5. Which famous soft drink brand was invented in the United States on 29th January 1892? Coca Cola

6. How does James Bond like his Martini? Shaken not stirred

7. Which cocktail consists of gin, lemon, sugar, and soda? Tom Collins

8. The Singapore Sling was invented at which hotel? Raffles Hotel in Singapore

9. What does IPA stand for? India Pale Ale

10. What juice is used in a Caesar – Canada’s answer to a Bloody Mary? Clamato juice

Cheese Or No Cheese – Novelty Food Trivia Questions And Answers

1. Stinking Bishop – Cheese

2. Timberdoodle – Cheese

3. Fondoodledo – No Cheese

4. Justin Brie-ber – No Cheese

5. Vampire Slayer – Cheese (it has garlic in it!)

6. Blue Brain – Cheese

7. Little Wallop – Cheese

8. Humboldt Fog – Cheese

9. Yellow Elbow – No Cheese

10. Shetland Storm – No Cheese

Name The Fruit Picture Round Answers

How many of these tricky exotic fruits did you identify? Take a look at the printable pic as you find out the answers.

1. Rambutan

2. Dragon Fruit

3. Pomegranate

4. Papaya

5. Passion Fruit

6. Lychee

7. Fig

8. Starfruit

9. Guava

10. Mangosteen

So how did you get on with my challenging food trivia questions? Are you feeling like a champion, or need to get stuck into some recipe books?

Let me know how you got on. I loved coming up with the quiz and definitely learned lots along the way!

Have you enjoyed these food and drink quiz questions and answers? Don’t forget to share the quiz with your friends to play too.

If you enjoyed it, check out my brand new capital cities quiz, the tricky geography trivia quiz, plus check out our quizzes about Great Britain and England over on the Great British Bucket List.