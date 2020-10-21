Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These music trivia questions are guaranteed to test your knowledge of rock, pop, indie and more. From debut albums and Bond themes, to real names and a fun picture round, it’s time to find out if you’re a music maestro!

When it comes to quizzing, the music round is one of the best rounds. It’s always fun to reminisce as you listen to some hit songs from the past. Personally, it’s a round I look forward to, mainly because of my knowledge of 90s and 00s music acts… primarily boybands! Ok, so I might not ace University Challenge with this kind of knowledge, but it comes in handy in a pub quiz.

During lockdown we’ve all developed a passion for quizzing. Our knowledge has expanded and we’re enjoying soaking up random facts about everything from celebrities to cheeses.

Music quizzes are always good fun, so I decided it was only right to challenge you guys with some music trivia questions. Coming up are 50 music trivia questions, including a really fun printable picture round featuring famous bands and music acts.

You can use these questions to host your very own virtual pub quiz with your friends, or simply play along at home right now as you scroll down the page.

Right, time for the music quiz. No cheating, fingers on buzzers… here we go!

Music Trivia Quiz Questions

Round 1: Music Trivia Quiz Questions – General Knowledge

1. Who was the youngest Beatle?

2. Folklore, Red and 1989 are albums by which singer?

3. The country song Jolene was released in 1974 by which artist?

4. Who famously wore a dress made of meat to the MTV Awards?

5. According Kelis’ song, what drink brings all the boys to the yard?

6. Shallow won best original song at the Oscars in 2019. What film did it feature in?

7. “You’ll remember me when the west wind moves upon the fields of barley” is the opening line of which song?

8. The Friends theme song, I’ll Be There For You, was recorded by which band?

9. Robert Plant was the lead singer of which rock band?

10. Wuthering Heights was a hit for which female singer?

Round 2: Music Trivia Quiz Questions – Guess The Year

1. In which year did Justin Bieber release Baby?

2. In which year did Culture Club release Karma Chameleon?

3. Michael Jackson passed away just before his This Is It tour, in which year?

4. In which year was the biographic film of Elton John’s life released, starring Taron Egerton?

5. In which year did Geri leave the Spice Girls?

6. In which year did Lionel Richie release Hello?

7. In which year did The Killers release Mr Brightside?

8. In which year was the YMCA released?

9. In which year did Justin Timberlake release Cry Me A River?

10. In which year did Elvis release Heartbreak Hotel?

Round 3: Music Trivia Quiz Questions – Picture Round

Identify the music acts from the photos…

Round 4: Music Trivia Quiz Questions – James Bond Theme Songs

Can you name who sang these James Bond theme songs?

1. Writing’s On The Wall (2015)

2. Nobody Does It Better (1977)

3. Skyfall (2012)

4. You Only Live Twice (1967)

5. A View To A Kill (1985)

6. Goldeneye (1992)

7. No Time To Die (2020)

8. Thunderball (1965)

9. We Have All The Time In The World (1969)

10. Die Another Day (2002)

Round 5: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – Real Name / Popstar Name

Can you name the music act from their real name?

1. Katheryn Hudson

2. Stevland Hardaway Judkins

3. Paul David Hewson

4. Anna Mae Bullock

5. Destiny Hope Cyrus

6. Peter Gene Hernandez

7. Reginald Dwight

8. Robyn Fenty

9. Robert Allen Zimmerman

10. Stefani Germanotta

Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers

Round 1: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – General Knowledge

George Harrison

Taylor Swift

Dolly Parton

Lady Gaga

Milkshake

A Star Is Born

Fields Of Gold – Sting

The Rembrandts

Led Zeppelin

Kate Bush

Round 2: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – Guess The Year

2009

1983

2009

2019

1998

1984

2003

1978

2002

1956

Round 3: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – Picture Round

Did you manage to identify the music acts from the photos?

1. N*Sync

2. All Saints

3. Blur

4. 5ive

5. S Club 7

6. The Monkees

7. Destiny’s Child

8. A-Ha

9. Abba

10. Fleetwood Mac

Round 4: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – James Bond Theme Songs

1. Writing’s On The Wall (2015) – Sam Smith

2. Nobody Does It Better (1977) – Carly Simon

3. Skyfall (2012) – Adele

4. You Only Live Twice (1967) – Nancy Sinatra

5. A View To A Kill (1985) – Duran Duran

6. Goldeneye (1992) – Tina Turner

7. No Time To Die (2020) – Billie Eilish

8. Thunderball (1965) – Tom Jones

9. We Have All The Time In The World (1969) – Louis Armstrong

10. Die Another Day (2002) – Madonna

Round 5: Music Trivia Quiz Questions And Answers – Real Name / Popstar Name

1. Katheryn Hudson – Katy Perry

2. Stevland Hardaway Judkins – Stevie Wonder

3. Paul David Hewson – Bono

4. Anna Mae Bullock – Tina Turner

5. Destiny Hope Cyrus – Miley Cyrus

6. Peter Gene Hernandez – Bruno Mars

7. Reginald Dwight – Elton John

8. Robyn Fenty – Rihanna

9. Robert Allen Zimmerman – Bob Dylan

10. Stefani Germanotta – Lady Gaga

So how did you get on with my music trivia questions? Did you get 50 out of 50, or do you need to sit and listen to Spotify?

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out all my general knowledge quizzes, which cover geography, music, food, animals, art, culture and more!