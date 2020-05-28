



Looking for capital cities quiz questions and answers? This quiz features 40 questions including a fun picture round based on landmarks and flags.

After the popularity of my geography trivia quiz, it’s time to challenge you yet again, this time with a fun quiz all about the world’s capitals.

While lockdown is starting to lift around the globe, it’s fair to say we’ve all enjoyed our weekly quizzes with friends over Zoom so much that they might be here to stay. I’ve taken part in quite a few over the last few months, and always look forward to the geography round most!

What better way to reminisce about past travels and dream about future trips than with a test of your world knowledge. If you thought my geography quiz, Great Britain quiz and England quiz were challenging, wait until you glance over these capital cities quiz questions! They’re guaranteed to put your world knowledge to the test.

From identifying landmarks and naming the city it’s located in, to knowing the capitals, airport codes and interesting buildings in cities across the world, some of these will definitely have you scratching your head. There are 40 points up for grabs. Feel free to use this quiz when it’s your turn to host a quiz night with friends, or you can challenge yourself right now.

Scroll down and you’ll find my capital cities quiz questions and answers. I know picture rounds have been pretty popular, so there are a few fun rounds to have a good look at below too. Ready? GOOD LUCK!

Capital Cities Quiz – Questions

What is the capital of Australia? Baku is the capital of what country? If I’m looking at the Trevi Fountain, which capital city am I in? WAW is the code for the airport in which capital city? If I’m visiting the capital of Belarus, which city am I in? The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is found in which capital city? Camden and Brixton are areas of which capital? Which capital city appears in the title of a 2014 film, starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Wes Anderson? What is the capital of Cambodia? Bogota is the capital of which South American country? Which of these is the capital of Costa Rica: San Cristobel, San Jose or San Sebastien? What is the highest capital in the world? SKB is the airport code for which Caribbean island’s capital city airport? Tegel Airport is found in which European capital city? What is the capital of Canada? Vaduz is the capital of which country? Which legendary music act spent a lot of his life in Kingston in Jamaica? What is the capital of India? The Musee d’Orsay is located in which capital city? What is the capital of South Korea?



Capital Cities Quiz – Questions And Answers So how do you think you got on? Read to mark your work? Think you're top of the class or need to spend some time gazing at a map? Good luck! What is the capital of Australia? Canberra Baku is the capital of what country? Azerbaijan If I'm looking at the Trevi Fountain, which capital city am I in? Rome, Italy WAW is the airport code for the airport in which capital city? Warsaw, Poland If I'm visiting the capital of Belarus, which city am I in? Minsk The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is found in which capital city? Muscat, Oman Camden and Brixton are areas of which capital? London, England Which capital city appears in the title of a 2014 film, starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Wes Anderson?The Grand Budapest Hotel What is the capital of Cambodia? Phnom Penh Bogota is the capital of which South American country? Colombia Which of these is the capital of Costa Rica: San Cristobel, San Jose or San Sebastien? San Jose What is the highest capital in the world? La Paz, Bolivia SKB is the airport code for which Caribbean island's capital city airport? St Kitts Tegel Airport is found in which European capital city? Berlin What is the capital of Canada? Ottawa Vaduz is the capital of which country? Liechtenstein Which legendary music act spent a lot of his life in Kingston in Jamaica? Bob Marley What is the capital of India? New Delhi The Musee d'Orsay is located in which capital city? Paris, France What is the capital of South Korea? Seoul

Capital Cities Quiz – Picture Round – Landmarks Answers

(Landmark = 1 point, capital city = 1 point) United States Capitol, Washington, D.C. Acropolis, Athens St Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi Pyramids of Giza, Cairo

Capital Cities Quiz – Flags Picture Round Answers

(Country = 1 point, capital city = 1 point) Sweden, Stockholm Mexico, Mexico City Ukraine, Kiev Argentina, Buenos Aires Vietnam, Hanoi So how did you get on? Feeling smug or need to revisit your school geography textbooks?If you’ve enjoyed playing this quiz, don’t forget to play my geography trivia quiz as well as checking out our quizzes about Great Britain and England over on the Great British Bucket List.