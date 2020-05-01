Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These geography trivia questions are guaranteed to test your world knowledge.

You may love travelling, but how well do you really know the world? Are you up to date on flags, capital cities and languages? Do you know the highest mountains in the world or in which country you’d find the longest river?

It’s amazing how lockdown has sent us into a quiz frenzy. These days when I look at my diary it’s empty… apart from 2-3 quizzes per week. Despite not being all that good at them, I’ve always LOVED a pub quiz. I used to play every few weeks with a group of friends nearby. It was a great way of catching up, and while we never won, we came in the top teams a few times. Usually it was my expert knowledge of 00’s boybands that scraped us a place in the top 5!

I love how knowing the most random of facts can be the difference between winning and losing. When it comes to geography trivia questions, you need to not only have a good vision of a world map embedded in your brain, but also have accrued all sorts of facts throughout your life. Names of mountain ranges, US state capitals, biggest countries, smallest countries, flags and more. I’ll admit that my life as a travel blogger has certainly helped!

While we’re stuck at home, I decided it was time to challenge you guys, my lovely readers, to a quiz all about our amazing planet. Coming up are 50 world geography quiz questions and answers. You can use these to host your very own virtual pub quiz on Zoom or Houseparty with your friends, or simply play along at home right now as you scroll down the page. There’s a fun picture round too, to divide the geography trivia champs from the losers.

No cheating, fingers on buzzers… here we go!

30 World Geography Trivia Questions

After Brazil, what is the second largest country in South America? Which river flows through Paris? The Beatles recorded at which famous studio in London? Denali is the highest mountain in which continent ? Alnwick Castle in Scotland is used for the exterior shots in which film series? Sofia is the capital city of which European country? Which English city has more miles of canals than Venice? Mount Vesuvius overlooks which modern Italian city? The Seychelles are located in which ocean? The region of Siberia occupies approximately three quarters of which country? In the United States of America, which is the only state to have a one syllable name? Before the Euro, what was the currency of Greece? Which country ends with the letter Q? What are Japanese Shinkansen better known as? What is the most southerly capital city in the world? Which country has the longest coastline in the world? Which European capital was built across 14 islands? What does the ‘DC’ stand for in Washington DC? If I’m visiting the ancient city of Petra, which country am I in? By what name is the parallel of latitude 23.5 degrees North of the equator commonly known? What are the northern lights also known as? Pho and banh mi are dishes from which country? Alaska is the largest state in America, but what is the second largest? The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which Australian state? Victoria Falls is located on the border of Zambia and which other African country? What is the world’s largest island? Which ocean is Bermuda in? Aloha is a friendly greeting used on which islands found in the Pacific Ocean? After the Nile and Amazon, what is the third longest river in the world? The Grand Canyon is located in which US state?



World Geography Quiz – Picture Round

There are twenty points up for grabs in the picture round of this world geography trivia quiz. We’re talking about flags and landmarks. I hope you’ve swotted up! Good luck…

So how do you think you did? Feel like you aced it, or you need to brush up on your countries of the world?

Ready for the answers? Here we go…

World Geography Quiz Questions And Answers

After Brazil, what is the second largest country in South America? Argentina Which river flows through Paris? River Seine The Beatles recorded at which famous studio in London? Abbey Road Denali is the highest mountain in which continent? North America Alnwick Castle in Scotland is used for the exterior shots in which film series? Harry Potter Sofia is the capital of which European country? Bulgaria Which English city has more miles of canals than Venice? Birmingham Mount Vesuvius overlooks which modern Italian city? Naples The Seychelles are located in which ocean? Indian The region of Siberia occupies approximately three quarters of which country? Russia In the United States of America, which is the only state to have a one syllable name? Maine Before the Euro, what was the currency of Greece? Drachma Which country ends with the letter Q? Iraq What are Japanese Shinkansen better known as? Bullet trains What is the most southerly capital city in the world? Wellington Which country has the longest coastline in the world? Canada Which European capital was built across 14 islands? Stockholm What does the ‘DC’ stand for in Washington DC? District of Columbia If I’m visiting the ancient city of Petra, which country am I in? Jordan By what name is the parallel of latitude 23.5 degrees North of the equator commonly known? Tropic of Cancer What are the northern lights also known as? Aurora Borealis Pho and banh mi are dishes from which country? Vietnam Alaska is the largest state in America, but what is the second largest? Texas The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which Australian state? Queensland Victoria Falls is located on the border of Zambia and which other African country? Zimbabwe What is the world’s largest island? Greenland (N.B. Australia is a continent so doesn’t count!) Which ocean is Bermuda in? Atlantic Ocean Aloha is a friendly greeting used on which islands found in the Pacific Ocean? Hawaii After the Nile and Amazon, what is the third longest river in the world? Yangtze River The Grand Canyon is located in which US state? Arizona

World Geography Quiz – Picture Round Answers

World Landmarks Quiz Answers (Name and location)

Little Mermaid – Copenhagen, Denmark Chichen Itza – Mexico Great Wall of China – China Burj Khalifa – Dubai / UAE Rialto Bridge – Venice / Italy

Flags Of The World Quiz Answers

Belgium Mexico Fiji Norway Vietnam Morocco Chile New Zealand Pakistan The Phillippines

So how did you get on with my challenging geography trivia questions? Are you feeling like a champion, or need to go away and stare at a map for a long time? Let me know how you got on. I loved coming up with the quiz and definitely learned lots along the way… mainly on the flags round. It turns out despite travelling a lot, I barely remember the flags of anywhere I’ve been to!

