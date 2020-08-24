Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These art and literature quiz questions are guaranteed to test your cultural knowledge. From famous paintings and plays, to novels, poems and sculptures, how much do you know?

We’ve all loved quizzing lately, but it’s amazing how many gaps we have in our knowledge. There are lots of things we learned at school that seem to have evaporated from our brains since.

Let’s talk books… You may love reading, but how well do you really the all-time greatest novels? Do you know your Charles Dickens from your George Orwell. Have you brushed up on Shakespeare’s greatest works, or do you need to go back to school and revise? There are some literature quiz questions coming up that will test out your brain power and memory.

Then there’s the art world. Even the most cultured of people may struggle to name famous painters from history. There are plenty of incredible modern artists pushing the boundaries with graffiti, murals, art installations and more. But, have you kept up to date? It can seem overwhelming at times!

From famous paintings and portraits, to world-renowned sculptures, these art trivia questions will test not only your knowledge of art history, but also of the contemporary world.

You can use these questions to host your very own virtual pub quiz with your friends, or simply play along at home right now as you scroll down the page.

Time to find out if you’re a culture vulture, or you need to get your head in a book and learn some more!

Right, time for my art and literature quiz. No cheating, fingers on buzzers… here we go!

* Art and Literature Quiz Questions *

Round 1 – Literature Quiz Questions

1. Which author is famed for her detective novels about Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple?

2. How many lines are there in a sonnet?

3. In children’s literature, what kind of animal is Mrs Tiggy-Winkle?

4. Horatio, Ophelia and Gertrude are characters in which William Shakespeare tragedy?

5. In which book would you find this line: “All children, except one, grow up.”

6. Atticus Finch is one of the main characters in which novel from 1960?

7. In the trilogy His Dark Materials, which book precedes The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass?

8. What was the first James Bond novel to be published by Ian Fleming?



9. This is the opening line from which book: “Once there were four children whose names were Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy.”

10. Which animal is the mascot of Hufflepuff house in the Harry Potter series?

Round 2 – Art Quiz Questions

1. The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci is on display in which Paris museum?

2. What was the name of Banksy’s 2015 pop-up exhibition in Weston-super-Mare?

3. Which British artist is known for an exhibit which featured a tiger shark preserved in formaldehyde?

4. In which country was Frida Kahlo born?

5. Whose artworks include ‘My Bed’, ‘Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995’ and ‘Hate and Power Can Be a Terrible Thing’?

6. What is Dali’s first name?

7. Who illustrated Roald Dahl’s books?

8. In which European city is the Prado Art Gallery?

9. Which American artist said “In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes”?

10. The Angel of the North is by which British sculptor?

Round 3 – Art and Literature Quiz Questions: Picture Round

All of these images are from films adapted from famous novels. Can you identify them?

Round 4 – Quick Fire Round: Name The Author – Questions

1. Who wrote 1984?

2. Who wrote Captain Corelli’s Mandolin?

3. Who wrote A Study in Scarlet?

4. Who Wrote The Bell Jar?

5. Who wrote The Boy in the Dress?

6. Who wrote Mrs Dalloway?

7. Who wrote The Green Mile?

8. Who wrote The Old Man and the Sea?

9. Who wrote A Streetcar Named Desire?

10. Who wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?

Round 5 – Quick Fire Round: Name The Artist

1. Which artist painted The Scream in 1893?

2. Which artist painted Starry Night?

3. Which artist painted The Kiss?

4. Which artist painted The Night Watch?

5. Which modern artist created several tapestries with the collective title, The Vanity of Small Differences?

6. The Weeping Woman is a famous painting by which Spanish artist?

7. Which artist painted The Persistence of Memory?

8. Which artist painted The Girl With A Pearl Earring?

9. Which French artist created The Snail?

10. Which artist created the mural, The Last Supper?

* Art and Literature Quiz – Answers *

How did you find it? Feeling taxed or think you nailed it? The answers are coming up…

Round 1 – Literature Quiz Questions And Answers

1. Which author is famed for her detective novels about Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple?

Agatha Christie

2. How many lines are there in a sonnet?

14

3. In children’s literature, what kind of animal is Mrs Tiggy-Winkle?

Hedgehog

4. Horatio, Ophelia and Gertrude are characters in which William Shakespeare tragedy?

Hamlet

5. In which book would you find this line: “All children, except one, grow up.”

Peter Pan

6. Atticus Finch is one of the main characters in which novel from 1960?

To Kill A Mockingbird

7. In the trilogy His Dark Materials, which book precedes The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass?

Northern Lights

8. What was the first James Bond novel to be published by Ian Fleming?

Casino Royale

9. This is the opening line from which book: “Once there were four children whose names were Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy.”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

10. Which animal is the mascot of Hufflepuff house in the Harry Potter series?

Badger

Round 2 – Art Quiz Questions And Answers

1. The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci is on display in which Paris museum?

The Louvre

2. What was the name of Banksy’s 2015 pop-up exhibition in Weston-super-Mare?

Dismaland

3. Which British artist is known for an exhibit which featured a tiger shark preserved in formaldehyde?

Damian Hirst

4. In which country was Frida Kahlo born?

Mexico

5. Whose artworks include ‘My Bed’, ‘Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995’ and ‘Hate and Power Can Be a Terrible Thing’?

Tracey Emin

6. What is Dali’s first name?

Salvador

7. Who illustrated Roald Dahl’s books?

Quentin Blake

8. In which European city is the Prado Art Gallery?

Madrid

9. Which American artist said “In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes”?

Andy Warhol

10. The Angel of the North is by which British sculptor?

Antony Gormley

Round 3 – Art and Literature Quiz Questions And Answers: Picture Round

1. Atonement

2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3. The Shawshank Redemption

4. Breakfast At Tiffany’s

5. Sense and Sensibility

6. Gone Girl

7. The Hobbit

8. Oliver Twist

9. 50 Shades of Grey

10. Little Women

Round 4 – Quick Fire Round: Name The Author – Questions And Answers

1. Who wrote 1984?

George Orwell

2. Who wrote Captain Corelli’s Mandolin?

Louis de Bernieres

3. Who wrote A Study in Scarlet?

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

4. Who Wrote The Bell Jar?

Sylvia Plath

5. Who wrote The Boy in the Dress?

David Walliams

6. Who wrote Mrs Dalloway?

Virginia Woolf

7. Who wrote The Green Mile?

Stephen King

8. Who wrote The Old Man and the Sea?

Ernest Hemingway

9. Who wrote A Streetcar Named Desire?

Tennessee Williams

10. Who wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?

Douglas Adams

Round 5 – Quick Fire Round: Name The Artist – Questions And Answers

1. Which artist painted The Scream in 1893?

Edvard Munch

2. Which artist painted Starry Night?

Vincent Van Gogh

3. Which artist painted The Kiss?

Gustav Klimt

4. Which artist painted The Night Watch?

Rembrandt

5. Which modern artist created several tapestries with the collective title, The Vanity of Small Differences?

Grayson Perry

6. The Weeping Woman is a famous painting by which Spanish artist?

Pablo Picasso

7. Which artist painted The Persistence of Memory?

Salvador Dali

8. Which artist painted The Girl With A Pearl Earring?

Johannes Vermeer

9. Which French artist created The Snail?

Henri Matisse

10. Which artist created the mural, The Last Supper?

Leonardo da Vinci

So how did you get on? There are 50 points up for grabs. Did you find this art and literature quiz challenging, or are you feeling pretty smug?

