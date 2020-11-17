



These fun Christmas quiz questions have five festive rounds (including two picture rounds) and cover Christmas movies, music, food and more.

‘Tis the season to enjoy a quiz with friends and family! This year seems to have been a year of quiztastic times, so what better way to celebrate our favourite holiday than with a fun quiz for all the family.

These Christmas trivia questions span a range of topics and difficulty levels. There are even two fun Christmas picture rounds which are guaranteed to have you scratching your heads.

My recommendation? Gather everyone around the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, choose someone to play quizmaster, print out the two fun Christmas picture rounds and then divide your guests into teams. If you’d rather not read the questions out, you can download quiz sheets at the bottom of this post.

You could make it girls vs boys, grown ups vs kids or if there’s one member of the family who thinks they’re a brainiac, pit everyone against them!

If you’re hosting a get together with friends (either virtually or in person!) these Christmas quiz questions will provide the entertainment for your evening. Don’t forget to pop some Christmas music on, belt out a few carols and enjoy your fave festive tipple too.

Right now though, let’s get festive with these Christmas trivia questions! Ho ho Ho!

Christmas Quiz Questions

Round 1: Christmas Quiz Questions – General Knowledge

1. What is the first name of Scrooge in the novel A Christmas Carol?

2. How do you say Merry Christmas in Spanish?

3. What is the name of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone?

4. What colour are the berries on mistletoe?

5. 26th December is also known as which saint’s day?

6. On the seventh day of Christmas, what does my true love give to me?

7. Which country gives Britain a Christmas tree each year as a thank you for support during World War II?

8. If you have your birthday on Christmas Day, what is your star sign?

9. Name 4 of Santa’s 8 original reindeer.

10. What gifts were given by the Three Wise Men to Baby Jesus?

Round 2: Christmas Food and Drink Quiz Questions

1. What name is given to mini sausages wrapped in bacon?

2. Which beverage company made the concept of Santa Claus popular worldwide?

3. Stollen is the traditional fruit cake of which country?

4. Name the sweet bread loaf which is traditionally eaten during Christmastime in Italy?

5. Which fast food brand is really popular in Japan at Christmas?

6. Which milk-based drink is popular at Christmas?

7. What kind of pudding is referred to in the carol We Wish You a Merry Christmas?

8. What do they call mulled wine in Germany?

9. In Belgium they eat a special bread called cougnou at Christmas. Who is it baked in the shape of?

10. According to the Christmas song, what type of tree was the partridge sitting in?

Round 3: Christmas Movie Trivia Questions – Picture round

Can you name the festive films in this Christmas picture quiz? If you’re playing quizmaster for your family or friends you can download this image and print out copies for everyone to look at.

Round 4: Christmas Music Quiz Questions And Answers

1. Who had a hit with Step Into Christmas?

2. The Pogues sang about a Fairytale of which city?

3. What collective had a hit in 1984 with Do They Know It’s Christmas?

4. Which modern day Canadian crooner is associated with Christmas?

5. What’s the next line in this Christmas song: Last Christmas, I gave you my heart…

6. Eartha Kitt had a hit with which Christmas song in 1953?

7. Stille Nacht is the German name for which traditional song, associated with Christmas?

8. Maria Carey’s Christmas hit has sold over 16 million copies. Can you name it?

9. In Away In A Manger, what are the cattle doing?

10. What colour Christmas did Elvis sing about?

Round 5: Christmas Anagram Quiz Questions

Can you unwrap the letters to find the Christmas word or phrase? E.G. “menu willed” could be rearranged to spell out mulled wine.

If you’re playing quizmaster for your family or friends you can download this image and print out copies for everyone.

Christmas Quiz Answers

How did you get on? Feeling like a festive quiz champ or did you drink a little too much of your fave tipple to be able to concentrate? It’s time for the answers…

Round 1: Christmas Quiz Answers – General Knowledge

1. What is the first name of Scrooge in the novel A Christmas Carol?

Ebenezer

2. How do you say Merry Christmas in Spanish?

Feliz Navidad

3. What is the name of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone?

Kevin

4. What colour are the berries on mistletoe?

White

5. 26th December is also known as which saint’s day?

St. Stephen’s Day

6. On the seventh day of Christmas, what does my true love give to me?

7 swans a-swimming

7. Which country gives Britain a Christmas tree each year as a thank you for support during World War II?

Norway

8. If you have your birthday on Christmas Day, what is your star sign?

Capricorn

9. Name 4 of Santa’s 8 original reindeer.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen (Rudolph wasn’t part of the original gang!)

10. What gifts were given by the Three Wise Men to Baby Jesus?

Gold, frankincense and myrrh

Round 2: Christmas Food and Drink Answers

1. What name is given to mini sausages wrapped in bacon?

Pigs in blankets

2. Which beverage company made the concept of Santa Claus popular worldwide?

Coca-Cola

3. Stollen is the traditional fruit cake of which country?

Germany

4. Name the sweet bread loaf which is traditionally eaten during Christmastime in Italy?

Panettone

5. Which fast food brand is really popular in Japan at Christmas?

KFC

6. Which milk-based drink is popular at Christmas?

Eggnog

7. What kind of pudding is referred to in the carol We Wish You a Merry Christmas?

Figgy pudding

8. What do they call mulled wine in Germany?

Glühwein

9. In Belgium they eat a special bread called cougnou at Christmas. Who is it baked in the shape of?

Jesus

10. According to the Christmas song, what type of tree was the partridge sitting in?

Pear

Round 3: Christmas Movie Trivia Picture round – Answers

Did you manage to name the festive films in the Christmas movie trivia questions?

Home Alone White Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas Elf It’s A Wonderful Life A Muppet Christmas Carol Love Actually Miracle On 34th Street The Grinch Deck The Halls

Round 4: Christmas Music Quiz – Answers

1. Who had a hit with Step Into Christmas?

Elton John

2. The Pogues sang about a Fairytale of which city?

New York

3. What collective had a hit in 1984 with Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Band Aid

4. Which modern day Canadian crooner is associated with Christmas?

Michael Buble

5. What’s the next line in this Christmas song: Last Christmas, I gave you my heart…

But the very next day you gave it away

6. Eartha Kitt had a hit with which Christmas song in 1953?

Santa Baby

7. Stille Nacht is the German name for which traditional song, associated with Christmas?

Silent Night

8. Maria Carey’s Christmas hit has sold over 16 million copies. Can you name it?

All I Want For Christmas

9. In Away In A Manger, what are the cattle doing?

Lowing

10. What colour Christmas did Elvis sing about?

Blue

Round 5: Christmas Anagram Quiz Answers

Did you manage to unwrap the letters to find the Christmas word or phrase?

Tinsel Christmas pudding Brandy Snowman Candy cane Gingerbread Mince pie Pigs in blankets Nativity Stocking

So how did you get on? There are 50 points up for grabs. Tot up your totals and let me know. Oh and MERRY CHRISTMAS! I hope I could bring a bit of festive cheer to your celebrations this year.

If you’re looking for printable Christmas quiz questions, you can download all the rounds below (just save or drag them to your computer, then print). There are quiz sheets to write on plus two fun picture rounds to look at.

Christmas Quiz Printable Question Sheets

