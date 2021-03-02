













Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

Looking for Easter quiz questions? This fun quiz has three rounds of Easter trivia questions covering everything from Easter movies and music, to chocolate and record-breaking Easter achievements!

Who else is excited about Easter? I always enjoy the celebrations around this time of year. It’s a great time to gather the family, enjoy some great food and celebrate being together.

How do you think you’ll get on with these Easter quiz questions and answers?

Plus, there’s the added bonus that it’s a weekend that revolves around eating chocolate! What’s not to like?

I spent my younger years going to church every Easter, learning about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with my head filled with Bible trivia. I wouldn’t consider myself to be religious anymore, so a traditional Easter Sunday no longer includes starting the day in church.

Instead, it’s usually a day to hang out with my mum, sisters, nieces and nephew. We usually eat hot cross buns for breakfast, then organise a fun Easter egg hunt around the garden, enjoy a delicious roast dinner at lunchtime, and then chill out in the afternoon.

Some really fun Easter pub quiz questions and answers coming up

This year though, we’re thinking of hosting a fun quiz about Easter. Due to lockdown restrictions, we can’t all be together, so this will be really great way to get the whole family involved, wherever they are in the world!

Coming up is a sneak peek just for you guys of my Easter quiz questions and answers. There are 3 rounds of 10 questions each, designed to test your knowledge. There’s a round of Easter trivia questions on movies, music and books relating to the celebration. For those of you with a sweet tooth, there’s a round of Easter quiz questions and answers all about our favourite chocolatey treats!

The final round is a challenging one filled record-breaking Easter trivia. From largest chocolate eggs to basketball playing bunnies, this will have you all giggling!

So whether you’re looking for Easter pub quiz questions and answers for a quiz you’re hosting, or you want to challenge yourself right now, it’s time to see how much you know.

Good luck!

Mmm there’s a whole round on chocolate in this Easter quiz

Easter Quiz Questions – Movies, TV and Books

1. Judy Garland stars alongside which classic movie star in classic Hollywood musical Easter Parade?

2. Who wrote the music for rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar?

3. Which comedy group created for the 1979 film Life of Brian?

4. Who wrote The Tale of Peter Rabbit?

5. Which classical composer wrote St. Matthew Passion?

6. “I am the egg man, they are the egg men” is a line from I Am The Walrus, but which band was that a hit song for?

7. Who plays Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?

8. What item does the rabbit in Lewis Caroll’s Alice In Wonderland always carry with him?

9. “He’s Alive” was an Easter hit for which country music star?

10. Which Disney film features a rabbit called Thumper?

How are you finding these Easter trivia questions so far?

Chocolate Quiz Questions

1. Which chocolate treat has the slogan “the lighter way to enjoy chocolate”?

2. What is the name of the workers village southwest of Birmingham, which gave its name to a brand of dark chocolate?

3. What American cookie consists of two chocolate wafers with sweet vanilla cream filling?

4. Which chocolate bar has a coconut flavoured filling?

5. Which famous mountain is the logo of Toblerone?

6. Complete this selection box slogan: “And all because the lady loves…”?

7. How many different colour Smarties are there?

8. Which hazelnut chocolate had a famous TV advert featuring an ambassador’s party?

9. Which chocolate has fingers?

10. Which selection box contains green triangles and toffee pennies?

Are you acing these Easter trivia questions so far? The answers are coming up after the next round

Record Breaking Easter Trivia Quiz Questions

1. How tall was the tallest chocolate easter egg ever created?

2. How long did it take to create the largest decorated egg in the world?

3. Bini the Bunny holds the record for the most basketball slam dunks in one minute. How many did it score?

4. How much did the largest chocolate egg weigh?

5. How much did the most expensive hot cross bun cost?

6. How many eggs were used in the largest easter egg hunt in the world?

7. American couple Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee broke the record in 2011 for the largest number of rabbit-related items, but how many items are in their collection?

8. Pomerode in Brazil holds the record for the largest easter egg tree ever created, but how many painted eggs hung off the tree?

9. In 2012, the record was broken for the most expensive non-jewelled chocolate egg sold at auction. How much was it?

10. The world record for the largest hot cross bun was set in Bolton in 2012. How much did it weigh?

That’s the end of these Easter trivia questions. Time for the answers

Easter Quiz Questions and Answers – Movies, TV and Books

1. Judy Garland stars alongside which classic movie star in classic Hollywood musical Easter Parade?

Easter Parade

2. Who wrote the music for rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar?

Andrew Lloyd Weber

3. Which comedy group created for the 1979 film Life of Brian?

Monty Python

4. Who wrote The Tale of Peter Rabbit?

Beatrix Potter

5. Which classical composer wrote St. Matthew Passion?

Bach

6. “I am the egg man, they are the egg men” is a line from I Am The Walrus, but which band was that a hit song for?

The Beatles

7. Who plays Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?

Gene Wilder

8. What item does the rabbit in Lewis Caroll’s Alice In Wonderland always carry with him?

A pocket watch

9. “He’s Alive” was an Easter hit for which country music star?

Dolly Parton

10. Which Disney film features a rabbit called Thumper?

Bambi

How are you finding these Easter quiz questions and answers? Any surprises?

Chocolate Quiz Questions and Answers

1. Which chocolate treat has the slogan “the lighter way to enjoy chocolate”?

Maltesers

2. What is the name of the workers village southwest of Birmingham, which gave its name to a brand of dark chocolate?

Bourneville

3. What American cookie consists of two chocolate wafers with sweet vanilla cream filling?

Oreo

4. Which chocolate bar has a coconut flavoured filling?

Bounty

5. Which famous mountain is the logo of Toblerone?

Matterhorn

6. Complete this selection box slogan: “And all because the lady loves…”?

Milk Tray

7. How many different colour Smarties are there?

8

8. Which hazelnut chocolate had a famous TV advert featuring an ambassador’s party?

Ferrero Rocher

9. Which chocolate has fingers?

Kit Kat

10. Which selection box contains green triangles and toffee pennies?

Quality Street

Are you doing well on these Easter pub quiz questions and answers so far?

Record Breaking Easter Trivia Quiz Questions and Answers

1. How tall was the tallest chocolate easter egg ever created?

10.39m tall. It was measured while on display in a shopping centre in Italy in 2011.

2. How long did it take to create the largest decorated egg in the world?

48 days. It was created for the Osterfest festival in Pomerode, Brazil.

3. Bini the Bunny holds the record for the most basketball slam dunks in one minute. How many did it score?

7

4. How much did the largest chocolate egg weigh?

7,200 kg

5. How much did the most expensive hot cross bun cost?

£155 ($218) it was baked in 1829 in London, then bought at an antiques show in the UK in 2000!

6. How many eggs were used in the largest easter egg hunt in the world?

501,000 eggs. 9,753 children searched for them in Cypress Gardens Adventure Park in Florida back in 2007.

7. American couple Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee broke the record in 2011 for the largest number of rabbit-related items, but how many items are in their collection?

28,423 items. They have so many they created their own Bunny Museum in Pasadena, California, USA!

8. Pomerode in Brazil holds the record for the largest easter egg tree ever created, but how many painted eggs hung off the tree?

82,404

9. In 2012, the record was broken for the most expensive non-jewelled chocolate egg sold at auction. How much was it?

£7,000 ($11,107). It weighed over 50kg and was made with Amedei Chocolate, edible Gold leaf and included truffles, smaller chocolate eggs, chocolate bars and white flowers.

10. The world record for the largest hot cross bun was set in Bolton in 2012. How much did it weigh?

168 kg (370 lb 6 oz)

I hope you enjoyed these Easter pub quiz questions and answers

I hope you’ve enjoyed these Easter quiz questions and answers! How did you get on? Feeling happy with the result or need to brush up on some extra trivia?

If you enjoyed this quiz, don’t forget to share it with your friends. Plus, check out my other quizzes.













