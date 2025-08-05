From when to visit, to how to save money on your trip, here’s what you need to know before you travel to Florida.

I’ve visited Florida countless times now, enjoying the amazing range of experiences the state offers. You know you’re in a special region, when you can start your day with a sunset paddleboard session surrounded by dolphins, be riding some of the world’s most thrilling rollercoasters by lunchtime, then enjoy a gourmet dining experience in the evening.

I’ll be sharing my tips for visiting Florida

I think I’ve now clocked up eight visits to the state! From the bright lights of Miami, to the tranquil beaches of the Gulf Coast, the theme parks of Orlando to the natural wonders of Crystal River, I’ve covered a lot of ground. It’s one of those destinations that constantly surprises me.

So, what stage are you at in your travel planning? Are you mapping out a road trip, booking hotels or researching activities? This guide is packed with practical advice to help. These are the kind of tips you’d want a well-travelled friend to give you before you go. I’ll cover everything from weather and wildlife, to money and accommodation. Let’s dive in!

10 Things To Know Before You Travel to Florida

How to pack for a holiday in Florida

Florida is hot and humid for much of the year, particularly during the summer. You won’t need to pack much in the way of heavy clothing, but I’d pay attention to fabrics. I usually pack lightweight, breathable materials like cotton and linen. You’ll also want sandals or flip-flops, as no one wants sweaty feet from hot trainers!

I’ve loved my many holidays in Florida

Prepare for intense sun

The sunshine in Florida feels very intense, especially in the peak summer months. If you’re travelling from a country where you’re not used to it (like us in the UK) try to find the shade wherever possible and avoid being out in direct sun in the middle of the day. If you’re travelling with kids, this is especially important.

Stock up on high SPF sun cream too. I’d recommend a minimum of factor 30, but ideally factor 50 if you burn easily. I’d also suggest buying a sun hat, UV-protection sunglasses and carrying a bottle of water with you.

It’s hot, but can be wet too

While you’re probably dreaming of the Florida sunshine, it’s a state where showers and thunderstorms are common. These usually build throughout the day, with the weather breaking by the afternoon. You might want to pack an umbrella or lightweight waterproof jacket. Or, simply plan your days so you can be indoors for some of the afternoon if the weather turns. These storms don’t tend to last long, but they can be pretty torrential!

Be aware of Florida’s hurricane season

I’ve travelled to Florida and the Caribbean during hurricane season and still had great trips. It’s not a time to avoid completely, but it’s definitely worth being aware of the heightened risks of bad weather.

There’s a higher chance of tropical storms, torrential rain and hurricanes from June to November, with peak activity between August and October. You might want to booking flexible accommodation or flights just in case. Plus, see what your travel insurance covers.

We visited Key West Butterfly Conservatory on a stormy day

Prepare for tipping and taxes

The culture around tipping is very different in the US compared to the UK and Europe. It’s expected in restaurants, hotels and for tours and activities. Forget the 10% rate you’re used to. Standard tips range from 15 – 20%. It’s also worth noting that sales tax is added on top of the advertised price in shops and restaurants, so the total cost is often more than you’d expect. Essentially, nothing is quite what it seems!

Fort Myers Beach

Location matters

Looking at visiting the theme parks near Orlando? Staying on-site at Disney or Universal can be convenient, but it’s also pricey and busy. For a more relaxed experience, I’d recommend taking a look Westgate Kissimmee.

Staying in Kissimmee means you’ll be around twenty minutes’ drive from the parks, but you’ll benefit from cheaper prices and a little more space. The Westgate resorts are brilliant for families too, with a range of apartments, villas and access to Ship Wreck Island Water Park.

Choose your coast carefully

I’ve spent time on both the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. They’re very different experiences. In general, the Gulf Coast offers calmer, warmer waters. I remember lovely mornings paddleboarding around St Petersburg and Clearwater on the perfectly still ocean! It’s safer for kids and has endless paradise beaches.

Waves on Miami’s Atlantic Coast

Meanwhile, over on the Atlantic Coast, you’ll find the waves get a little bigger and the water temperature is cooler. This side is great for surfing and watersports.

Hire a car

Unless you’re happy basing yourself in one city where there is public transport (like Miami or Orlando), you’ll find a car is essential. And who doesn’t love a road trip?! In general, highways are wide, signs are clear and driving is pretty simple. You’ll find car parking available in front of most restaurants, shops and hotels.

Florida is an amazing state for road trips

There are some toll roads, but this is usually sorted by your hire car company. Most cars are automatics too, so you won’t need to worry about changing gear!

We’ve loved road tripping around Florida

Discover more of Florida

I think a lot of people associate Florida with theme parks and the bright lights of Miami. But, having visited so many times, I can assure you there is so much more to do in the Sunshine State!

Kennedy Space Center is a great addition to your Florida holiday

My favourite experiences have included swimming with manatees in Crystal River, exploring Tampa’s food scene, enjoying the beaches of the Florida Keys and visiting the Kennedy Space Center. Even if your holiday revolves around adrenaline and rollercoasters, allow a few extra days to see what else Florida has to offer!

Respect local wildlife

One of my favourite things about travelling, is seeing wildlife in its natural habitat. In Florida, that can be pretty exotic! You might spot alligators or snakes on your trip, especially near lakes or swamps. In the sea, you’ll see lots of beautiful fish, dolphins, turtles and maybe even manatees. It’s important to respect the wildlife and keep your distance.

I loved seeing the manatees in Crystal River

I hope these quick tips for visiting Florida help you plan an amazing trip.

If you’re looking for information to make the most of your time in the Sunshine State, don’t miss my Florida travel guides: