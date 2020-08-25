Home Travel Free General Knowledge Quiz Questions and Answers – 300+ Questions
Travel

Free General Knowledge Quiz Questions and Answers – 300+ Questions

by Chloe Gunning
Exploring the Jebel Jais Mountains, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

Looking for general knowledge quiz questions and answers for your next quiz? From art and culture, to food and geography, there are plenty of fun rounds to choose from.

Over the last few months, the world has gone absolutely mad for quizzes. Perhaps it was lockdown, perhaps it was the lack of a real pub quiz to attend, but it’s been a lot of fun testing our general knowledge.

Exploring Rustaq Fort, Oman

Ready for some fun general knowledge quiz questions and answers?

While I’ve found a few moments to shine (food, geography and 90s boybands!) it’s been a great way to learn more about things I was a little rusty on, like current affairs, history and sport. All of a sudden I could answer Harry Potter quiz questions (despite not being a Potterhead), and I knew the names of prime ministers from throughout history.

I knew the real names of celebrities, which country had the most World Cup wins, and my music knowledge expanded beyond 90s and 00s pop bands!

Exploring Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan

Time to test your geography, history, art, literature and food know how with these general knowledge questions!

Have you found the same has happened for you? If you have, then I think you’re going to love my general knowledge quizzes. I’ve done a big round up of all the best quizzes, with fun rounds on art, literature, music, geography and food.

If you love the picture round at your local pub quiz, you won’t be disappointed. All of these quizzes feature their own picture rounds, and there’s even a quiz dedicated to image-based quizzing! 

So, whether you fancy playing along right now, or are looking for some general knowledge quiz questions and answers to host your own live quiz, there’s a varied mix of options to choose from. Scroll down and take your pick. Good luck! 

General Knowledge - Questions and Answers

50 World Geography Trivia Questions

Are you a world traveller who can identify every single country on the map? Do you know your highest mountains, longest rivers and largest countries? How about landmarks?

This giant 50-question geography trivia quiz features a challenging picture round of flags. It's time to find out once and for all who knows their way around the globe.

Capital Cities Quiz - Questions And Answers

You might have aced the 50-question geography quiz, but now it's time to find out how well you know your capital cities.

This fun quiz features 40 questions including a picture round based on landmarks and flags.

50 Art and Literature Quiz Questions

These 50 art and literature quiz questions are guaranteed to test your cultural knowledge.

Do you know your Charles Dickens from your George Orwell, and your Picasso from your Dali?

From famous paintings and plays, to novels, poems and sculptures, how much do you know? It's time to find out...

The Ultimate USA Trivia Questions and Answers

If you've aced some of the geography rounds so far, it's time to move on USA trivia? Do you know your US states from the founding fathers? What about naming all 45 presidents?

If you think you know your Franklins from your Fitzgeralds, it’s time to take on this tricky USA trivia quiz.

The Great British Quiz – Questions And Answers

From famous kings and longest rivers, to unusual facts and famous people, these Great British quiz questions will test your knowledge of British geography, history, cities, landmarks, literature and more.

There's another fun picture round too - good luck!

UK Picture Quiz – 50 Questions And Answers 

Let's face it, everyone LOVES a picture round. This UK picture quiz, features 50 challenging questions across 5 fun rounds.

Identify brands from their logos, famous British celebrities and name the classic British dishes. It's the ultimate test for anyone who thinks they know British culture inside-out.

Wales Quiz - Questions and Answers 

How well do you think you know Wales? From names of rivers to mountains and specific facts about this small country, it's time to put your knowledge to the test with these Wales quiz questions.

Scotland Quiz - Questions and Answers

From bothies and castles to William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, these challenging Scotland quiz questions will truly test your knowledge.

England Quiz - Questions And Answers

If you're a fan of travelling around England, or of English culture, no doubt you'll fare well on this quiz.

It's time to find out how well you know the London tube map, the greats of England’s music scene and the country's most famous landmarks.

I hope you’ve enjoyed these general knowledge quiz questions and answers. Let me know which quiz is your favourite. 


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

You may also like

12 Must Visit Destinations On The Celtic Routes

5 Travel Planning Tools To Help You Prepare...

19 Best Hidden Gems In Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.