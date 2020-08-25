Free General Knowledge Quiz Questions and Answers – 300+ Questions

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.
Looking for general knowledge quiz questions and answers for your next quiz? From art and culture, to food and geography, there are plenty of fun rounds to choose from.
Over the last few months, the world has gone absolutely mad for quizzes. Perhaps it was lockdown, perhaps it was the lack of a real pub quiz to attend, but it’s been a lot of fun testing our general knowledge.
While I’ve found a few moments to shine (food, geography and 90s boybands!) it’s been a great way to learn more about things I was a little rusty on, like current affairs, history and sport. All of a sudden I could answer Harry Potter quiz questions (despite not being a Potterhead), and I knew the names of prime ministers from throughout history.
I knew the real names of celebrities, which country had the most World Cup wins, and my music knowledge expanded beyond 90s and 00s pop bands!
Have you found the same has happened for you? If you have, then I think you’re going to love my general knowledge quizzes. I’ve done a big round up of all the best quizzes, with fun rounds on art, literature, music, geography and food.
If you love the picture round at your local pub quiz, you won’t be disappointed. All of these quizzes feature their own picture rounds, and there’s even a quiz dedicated to image-based quizzing!
So, whether you fancy playing along right now, or are looking for some general knowledge quiz questions and answers to host your own live quiz, there’s a varied mix of options to choose from. Scroll down and take your pick. Good luck!
General Knowledge - Questions and Answers
Are you a world traveller who can identify every single country on the map? Do you know your highest mountains, longest rivers and largest countries? How about landmarks?
This giant 50-question geography trivia quiz features a challenging picture round of flags. It's time to find out once and for all who knows their way around the globe.
You might have aced the 50-question geography quiz, but now it's time to find out how well you know your capital cities.
This fun quiz features 40 questions including a picture round based on landmarks and flags.
These 50 art and literature quiz questions are guaranteed to test your cultural knowledge.
Do you know your Charles Dickens from your George Orwell, and your Picasso from your Dali?
From famous paintings and plays, to novels, poems and sculptures, how much do you know? It's time to find out...
If you've aced some of the geography rounds so far, it's time to move on USA trivia? Do you know your US states from the founding fathers? What about naming all 45 presidents?
If you think you know your Franklins from your Fitzgeralds, it’s time to take on this tricky USA trivia quiz.
From famous kings and longest rivers, to unusual facts and famous people, these Great British quiz questions will test your knowledge of British geography, history, cities, landmarks, literature and more.
There's another fun picture round too - good luck!
Let's face it, everyone LOVES a picture round. This UK picture quiz, features 50 challenging questions across 5 fun rounds.
Identify brands from their logos, famous British celebrities and name the classic British dishes. It's the ultimate test for anyone who thinks they know British culture inside-out.
How well do you think you know Wales? From names of rivers to mountains and specific facts about this small country, it's time to put your knowledge to the test with these Wales quiz questions.
From bothies and castles to William Wallace and Robert the Bruce, these challenging Scotland quiz questions will truly test your knowledge.
If you're a fan of travelling around England, or of English culture, no doubt you'll fare well on this quiz.
It's time to find out how well you know the London tube map, the greats of England’s music scene and the country's most famous landmarks.