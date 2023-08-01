From luxurious accommodation and gourmet food, to fun activities for all the family, this is what it’s like staying at the spectacular Château Les Carrasses in the south of France.

When it comes to luxurious breaks in France, there’s one thing that comes to mind straight away: châteaus! Rather like England’s stately homes, there are plenty of beautiful fairy-tale castles dotted through the French countryside. Some are wine estates, while others are privately owned. Then, there are a few you can actually stay in as a tourist. Château Les Carrasses is one of those.

Tucked away between vineyards and lush countryside, close to Narbonne and Beziers in the Languedoc region, Château Les Carrasses is a 19th Century estate with everything you could need for a luxurious holiday.

When we told friends we were planning a relaxing, luxury holiday to France with our 4-month-old baby, they looked at us like we were a bit mad! They were sceptical that a) travelling with a little baby could ever be relaxing, and that b) there were places for luxury breaks with babies! Well, all I’ll say is that it’s been fun proving them wrong!

Château Les Carrasses actually markets itself as an ideal family destination. It’s packed full of great amenities that will appeal to both adults and children. Although, saying that, it’s really not overrun with kids, and has plenty of private spaces, so it’s also ideal for adults looking for a luxury stay. It’s super romantic too, so I’d imagine it’s popular for honeymoons and anniversary breaks.

There are lots of elements that make this a special place to stay. I thought it’d be useful to separate them into categories. Coming up, I’ll review the accommodation, dining options, activities and service. If you’re deciding whether to book, this should give you a helping hand!

Accommodation at Château Les Carrasses

There are a range of accommodation options at Les Carrasses. Inside the chateau itself are 11 studios and apartments. For the ultimate fairy-tale stay, you could book a room with a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Also within the estate are 19 luxury self-catering properties. They vary in size, from one and two-bedroom apartments, to villas sleeping up to 8 people. Several of the larger accommodation options have private pools too.

We stayed in a two-bedroom apartment. Along with two spacious bedrooms (each with bathrooms) there was a large communal space featuring a fully-functioning kitchen, dining table and sofa. I felt it was was the ideal size for a small family. There was even a small patio out the front with sun loungers, a dining table and a BBQ.

The chateau provided a travel cot for Cooper to sleep in, and we enjoyed having the spare bedroom to catch up on a little bit of sleep from time to time. We didn’t need anything else as he was so little, but the chateau also has a supply of other baby items including high chairs, baby baths, sterilisers, stair guards and baby monitors. How great not to need to pack all of these for your holiday!

I was also really impressed with the toiletries in the bathrooms, made by chic Parisian brand Cinq Mondes. They smelled absolutely amazing and were a pleasure to use!

Les Carrasses is a car-free estate. While you can drop off luggage by the main entrance, after that your belongings will be transferred by golf buggy to your accommodation. This was a nice touch, as while a car would fit along the gravel track to our room, it would have disturbed the peace and quiet, and made the property less safe for children.

Dining at Château Les Carrasses

All but one of the accommodation units at Chateau Les Carrasses have fully equipped kitchens, so there’s no obligation to dine at the restaurant during your stay. However, you’d be missing out if you don’t!

We booked a bed and breakfast package, which included a buffet breakfast served each morning inside the chateau. There was a lot of lovely produce on offer, including meats, local cheeses, eggs, fresh bread, pastries, cereals, coffee and juices. We tended to have quite a filling breakfast each morning, then made light lunches in our apartment. There’s a supermarket in the small town of Capestang 5-minutes away by car, so we stocked up on a few delicacies there for our time at the chateau.

We dined at the restaurant on our second evening, and what a treat it was! The dining area is located on the terrace, overlooking the infinity pool and vineyards. It’s a stunning spot. The restaurant prides itself on producing elegant fine-dining dishes, served in a relaxed atmosphere.

We feasted on dishes including trout gravlax and tuna tataki. Each plate arrived as a little work of art! There were some fun additions too, including a little tartar amuse bouche. We weren’t around for it, but the chateau also hosts some themed evenings throughout the week including a tapas night and a BBQ.

For those who want to enjoy the relaxation of dining in their accommodation, there are a few options to choose from. You could order a charcuterie platter, a BBQ pack or a few pizzas. Staff will deliver these to your accommodation, so you don’t have to lift a finger! You’re on holiday after all!

We decided to do this on night one after a long day of travelling. We arrived at our accommodation and enjoyed a plentiful platter of local meats, cheeses, chutneys, pickles and bread… all washed down with a delicious bottle of Les Carrasses wine. I mean, what better way to start our holiday in France?!

Amenities and Activities at Château Les Carrasses

The main focal point at the chateau is the photogenic infinity pool that stretches horizontally along the front of the building. It’s a stunning pool, with a shallow area that’s ideal for kids. There are plenty of sun loungers and squishy double beds to laze around on too.

It’s not the kind of place you’ll be running down at the crack of dawn to bag yourself a lounger for the day! We found the pool area was very quiet during our visit, which we assume is because so many of the villas have their own private pools.

In terms of other amenities, there’s plenty to keep you and your family occupied. There’s a clay tennis court below the terrace, a boules court, pretty gardens to explore and bicycles, which are complimentary for guests.

A unique addition is the mini farm a few minutes’ walk from the chateau. What a dream this is for kids! You can wander up there and feed the goats, watch the donkeys and ponies, and coo over the adorable little ducks! Cooper loved seeing the animals. It was the first time he’d seen many of them before and I loved seeing his face light up as the fluffy creatures sidled up to him.

As I’ve mentioned, I was really impressed by how family friendly Les Carrasses is. One of the best parts is its kids club. It’s run by bilingual staff and is open during the school holidays for children aged 4-12. There’s a cute little kids area with a mini house, and a fun rota of activities that little ones will love.

There were also optional activities that could be booked individually or as a family, including yoga, tennis lessons, pony rides and guided walks through the vineyards. We also spotted a family hiring a set of bikes and all going for a little outing through the countryside! I thought it was nice you could plan your own day, with a mix of Les Carrasses’ activities and plenty of time at leisure too.

Overall Review of Château Les Carrasses

If you’re looking for a luxurious holiday destination in France, that is filled with charm and beauty, but is also relaxed enough to take kids to, Château Les Carrasses is the place for you! Travelling as a small family, we felt like every little detail was taken care of. We’d love to return when Cooper is a bit older so he can enjoy the kids club.

We also spent a night at Les Carrasses sister property, Château St Pierre de Serjac. This is another chateau with luxurious accommodation dotted throughout the estate’s pretty outbuildings. It’s a slightly larger estate, and was a little busier, particularly with young families. It’s only a 40-minute drive, so if you fancied a two-stop holiday, you could spend a few nights at each.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my review of Chateau Les Carrasses. It really was a gorgeous place to stay. You can find out more about the property, check prices and book a stay here.

